Alaska Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $236 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alaska Air expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 40 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $4.50 per share.

Alaska Air shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49% in the last 12 months.

