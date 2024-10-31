Alamo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.4 million.…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.4 million.

The Seguin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.38 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $401.3 million in the period.

Alamo Group shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $169.54, an increase of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

