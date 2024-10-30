Agnico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $567.1 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have increased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.24, an increase of 85% in the last 12 months.

