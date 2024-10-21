AGNC Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $346…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $346 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $756 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$64 million.

AGNC Investment shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.39, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

