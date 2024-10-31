Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $947.9…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $947.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $16.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.20 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

