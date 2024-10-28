Agilysys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.4…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $68.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.7 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $285 million.

Agilysys shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $111.49, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGYS

