AerCap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $375 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

AerCap shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

