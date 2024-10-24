Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.8…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.2 million in the period.

Advantage Energy shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.60, a decline of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAVVF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAVVF

