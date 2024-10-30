Advanced Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $14.9 million,…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $14.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $374.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to $1.33.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $372 million to $412 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Advanced Energy shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $107.77, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.