Adtalem: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $417.4 million in the period.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion.

Adtalem shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $74.99, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

