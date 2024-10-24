ADT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $127 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

ADT shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 22%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

