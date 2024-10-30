ACRES Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.1…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.5 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.17, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

