ACNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.2 million. The…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.2 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.