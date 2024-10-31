Acco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

The Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $420.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.2 million.

Acco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.09 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.97. A year ago, they were trading at $5.06.

