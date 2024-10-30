Acadia Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $68.1…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $68.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $815.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $818.9 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.08, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHC

