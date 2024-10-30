AbbVie: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.56…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.56 billion.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.28 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $10.94 per share.

AbbVie shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.