A.O. Smith: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $120.1 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $902.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.6 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

