6 Ways You Can Study Real Estate Online

Whether you’re making a bold career change or always wanted to be a real estate agent, there are multiple ways you can study real estate online.

“Online resources are one of the best ways to get your real estate license,” says Guy Hobson, a licensed real estate salesperson for Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York City.

He says requirements can vary by state, and some states allow students to take virtual classes at their own pace while others offer online instructor-led classes. “For example, in New Jersey, if you are attending an online class, it must be instructor-led. That means being on camera for each session. In New York, you can take self-paced classes.”

Students have a range of available resources to study real estate online and begin their career as a real estate agent. Here are a few ways to get started.

Free and Low-Cost Online Courses

Websites like Coursera, edX and Khan Academy offer basic real estate courses online.

Keller Williams Realty has partnered with Coursera to offer real estate courses that teach skills in property management, market analysis and real estate investment. Keller provides a professional certificate that offers 124 hours of content, such as videos and assessments. The Coursera basic subscription model for professional certificates and specializations starts at $49 per month.

Also, some community colleges offer low-cost online courses that can provide an introduction to real estate. While community colleges charge a fee, they can be more affordable than other institutions.

Prelicensure Classes and State Licensing Exam Prep

In most states, prelicensure classes can be completed online. Licensing requirements, such as the type and amount of coursework required, can vary by state.

“To become a licensed real estate agent, first go online and see what your state requires,” says Arlene Reed, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg. “New York requires that you be at least 18 years old, that you complete 77 hours of pre-licensing education and that you pass the New York state real estate licensing exam.”

Reed says an online search can bring up many approved real estate qualifying education schools that offer courses to become a real estate agent.

“CE Shop, Kaplan, Colibri and Aceable all offer pre-licensing courses and exam prep,” Reed says.

For example, CE Shop has interactive, user-friendly courses in different formats. And PrepAgent gives you access to expert-led webinars, prep videos, interactive learning tools and practice questions to help you pass your real estate licensing exam.

“I took a course at New York University to prepare for the New York state real estate licensing exam,” Reed says. “Some courses are free to take online, but most have a fee. RealEstateU offers a course for $99.”

Amy Lessinger, president of RE/MAX, LLC, says students should not get discouraged if they don’t pass the first time. “Licensing requires an investment of both time and money, so prepare to spend several months on the process and pay anywhere from several hundred dollars to over $1,000 for coursework and the exam.”

She adds that many real estate offices, including many RE/MAX brokerages nationwide, offer exam prep in their buildings.

Continuing Education

To maintain your real estate license in the state in which real estate agents and brokers operate, you must take part in a specified amount of continuing education each year or recurring time period.

“Licensing is needed and typically must be updated every one to two years,” Hobson says.

The National Association of Realtors lists the continuing education requirements by state on its website. For example, with California, the link takes you to the California Department of Real Estate website, which lists approved real estate continuing education courses.

Lessinger says continuing ed hours give agents a chance to learn new skills, stay current and expand their knowledge, which can help differentiate them in their market.

“New agents should look for a brokerage or a brand that helps them along this journey and empowers them to be a lifelong learner,” Lessinger says. “I find that brokerages and real estate networks that have a culture of collaboration rather than competition can really make a difference for new agents who aspire to become top producers.”

Courses to Become a Broker

After you get some experience as a real estate agent, you can work on becoming a real estate broker by taking broker courses. These classes will cover in greater detail topics like ethics, insurance, contracts and taxes.

Websites like Allied Schools offer online classes by state for students to earn their broker licenses, as do many community colleges.

“Earning a broker’s license requires additional training and licensing, of course, as it means the holder can also own a real estate company,” Lessinger says. “Remember, real estate agents, who are typically independent contractors, must work under a licensed broker.”

Certificate Programs at Universities

You can participate in an online certificate program at a university. These are usually for credit or no credit, less expensive and can be completed in a shorter time.

For example, UCLA Extension offers a full-time, six-month (or one-year, part-time) online certificate in real estate and provides students with the education and training to meet the requirements to get a California real estate salesperson license. The program tuition is about $3,775.

College Degrees

Students seeking a college degree in real estate have the option of pursuing an online associate’s degree at a community college or bachelor’s degree at a university. For example, Houston Community College in Texas offers an online associate degree in real estate and Purdue Global University has an online bachelor’s of science in business administration with a concentration in real estate.

“A college degree is not needed,” Hobson says. “However, you may want to check your state’s requirements to confirm. A background in business, finance or marketing can be helpful.”

For those who already have degrees in other fields, studying real estate can be a rewarding option, experts say. Both Lessinger and Hobson had bachelor’s degrees before entering real estate — she in audiology from the University of Nevada and he in journalism and broadcasting from Pennsylvania State University.

“Agents can come from a variety of backgrounds,” Lessinger says. “What matters most is having an entrepreneurial spirit, the drive to learn, grow and ultimately guide a homebuyer or seller through one of life’s biggest investments.”

