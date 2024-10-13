Schools That Accept the Most International Students

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants. It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some…

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants.

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. colleges than others. Among the 360 ranked universities that received at least 500 international applicants and reported this data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 39.1% for fall 2023. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher — nearly 99% in one case. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 15 ranked universities with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants. Schools on the list are in order from lowest acceptance rates to highest. Schools that received fewer than 500 international applications weren’t considered for this list.

University of Massachusetts–Dartmouth

U.S. News rank: 244 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 509

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 459

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 90.18%

More about University of Massachusetts–Dartmouth.

Murray State University (KY)

U.S. News rank: 20 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

International applicants for fall 2023: 1,505

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 1,360

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 90.37%

More about Murray State University.

Kent State University (OH)

U.S. News rank: 231 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 2,055

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 1,861

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 90.56%

More about Kent State University.

Pennsylvania State University–Behrend

U.S. News rank: 138, Regional Universities (North)

International applicants for fall 2023: 568

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 517

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 91.02%

More about Pennsylvania State University–Behrend.

Wright State University (OH)

U.S. News rank: 392-434, National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 2,397

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 2,201

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 91.82%

More about Wright State University.

School of Visual Arts (NY)

U.S. News rank: 120 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

International applicants for fall 2023: 1,408

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 1,309

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 92.97%

More about the School of Visual Arts.

South Dakota State University

U.S. News rank: 266 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 734

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 687

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 93.60%

More about South Dakota State University.

Northern Arizona University

U.S. News rank: 244 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 579

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 551

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 95.16%

More about Northern Arizona University.

University of Kansas

U.S. News rank: 152 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 614

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 585

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 95.28%

More about University of Kansas.

University of South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 273 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 917

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 881

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 96.07%

More about University of South Dakota.

St. Cloud State University (MN)

U.S. News rank: 98 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

International applicants for fall 2023: 1,525

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 1,474

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 96.66%

More about St. Cloud State University.

Kansas State University

U.S. News rank: 165 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 603

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 591

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 98.01%

More about Kansas State University.

University of North Carolina–Pembroke

U.S. News rank: 41 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

International applicants for fall 2023: 1,030

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 1,011

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 98.16%

More about University of North Carolina–Pembroke.

Missouri Southern State University

U.S. News rank: 131 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

International applicants for fall 2023: 515

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 507

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 98.45%

More about Missouri Southern State University.

University of Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 171 (tie), National Universities

International applicants for fall 2023: 769

International applicants accepted for fall 2023: 761

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2023: 98.96%

More about University of Mississippi.

Update 10/24/24: This story has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2025 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.