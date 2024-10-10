10x Genomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $151.7 million in the period.

10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $595 million to $605 million.

