10 Jobs That Keep You on Your Feet

Not every profession keeps you chained to a desk from 9 to 5. If you want to be paid to…

Not every profession keeps you chained to a desk from 9 to 5. If you want to be paid to stay on your feet, these careers for people who like being active will do just that.

Keep in mind that because of the nature of these jobs — which either require regular interaction with others or working outside in the elements — they are not jobs that typically can be done remotely. But if you prefer freedom of movement over the keyboard clicking and confinement of a traditional desk job, these 10 careers will keep you on your feet and out of your seat.

Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $121,610

Unemployment rate: 0.6%

Expected number of jobs through 2032: 118,600

Nurse practitioners spend plenty of time on the go, performing physicals, prescribing medicines and educating patients. They specialize, in areas such as in pediatrics or women’s health, according to what type of patient they are serving.

Among U.S. News’ rankings, this career came out on top as No. 1 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking and No. 1 among both Best Health Care Jobs and Best STEM Jobs.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

[See: The 15 Best Jobs That Help People]

Electrician

Median salary:$60,240

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Expected number of jobs through 2032: 49,200

After at least four years of apprentice training and state licensure, electricians can specialize in installing, maintaining and repairing electrical systems. Taking on active tasks, such as ensuring that electrical work in residences or businesses is up to code, and installing and repairing electrical wiring, keeps electricians on the move.

This job ranked No. 1 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 3 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Learn more about electricians.

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Median salary:$64,250

Unemployment rate:N/A

Expected number of jobs through 2032:10,800

Occupational therapy assistants help people with everyday tasks such as dressing, walking or bathing. This role requires physical activity to assist others who have lost the ability or have limited ability to do daily tasks.

This job comes in at No. 7 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs.

Learn more aboutoccupational therapy assistants.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary:$57,320

Unemployment rate: 17.6%

Expected number of jobs through 2032:5,000

“Wind techs” or wind turbine technicians, inspect and maintain wind turbines. This job keeps them active as they fix a wind turbine’s components and replace malfunctioning parts.

This job ranks No. 2 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and No. 4 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

Construction Manager

Median salary: $101,480

Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Expected number of jobs through 2032: 22,900

Paperwork is part of a construction manager’s job. Other responsibilities include planning, budgeting and keeping clients informed of schedules and progress toward building completion. But much of the job is spent in the field, whether it’s scheduling walkthroughs or troubleshooting emergencies that may arise during construction jobs. Construction management is ideal for someone who has an interest in both building and design.

This job ranks No. 2 among the Best Construction Jobs.

Learn more about construction managers.

Epidemiologist/Medical Scientist

Median salary:$78,520

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected number of jobs through 2032:2,700

Epidemiologists, also called medical scientists, can be found in hospitals, labs and universities, where their primary role is to study the cause of diseases to try to prevent their transmission. To do so, epidemiologists take on a wide variety of duties, from collecting blood samples to tracking infections and determining where and when intervention is required.

The job ranks No. 3 among the Best Science Jobs.

Learn more about epidemiologists/medical scientists.

Elementary School Teacher

Median salary: $61,690

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Expected number of jobs through 2032: 10,000

It’s hard to imagine a job that keeps you hopping more than being an elementary school teacher. While part of the role involves lesson planning, teachers of young children are generally given plenty of leeway to take an active approach to learning, which might involve games, songs, props and plenty of playing to help elementary-age students learn.

This profession ranked No. 5 among the Best Education Jobs.

Learn more about elementary school teachers.

Fashion Designer

Median salary: $76,700

Unemployment rate:12.5%

Expected number of jobs through 2032:800

Fashion designers are out and about, creating concepts for clothes, shoes and accessories, and then bringing them to life. The job might include anything from selecting fabrics to sewing and showcasing the work on mannequins or at fashion shows. Designers must have both the technical skills and a high level of creativity.

This job also ranks No. 25 among the Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about fashion designers.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary:$35,890

Unemployment rate:6.2%

Expected number of jobs through 2032:41,700

If you have a green thumb and like staying active outside, becoming a landscaper or groundskeeper might be a great fit. Landscapers combine creativity in designing and constructing outdoor areas such as walkways and patios with roll-up-your-sleeves work like planting trees, shrubs and flowers. Groundskeepers have a slightly different role that can include duties such as snow removal, swimming pool maintenance or keeping public spaces litter-free.

This job ranks No. 6 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs.

Learn more about landscapers and groundskeepers.

[READ: 6 Best Jobs Working Outside]

Home Health Aide

Median salary:$30,180

Unemployment rate: 8%

Expected number of jobs through 2032: 804,600

By traveling to clients’ houses, home health aides help with personal health care. These professionals perform activities that may include reinforcing a patient’s eating and exercise schedule, assisting with physical movements such as getting in and out of bed or the shower, or doing household chores.

Learn more abouthome health aides.

More from U.S. News

15 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel

Is Technology a Good Career Path?

How to Choose a Career

10 Jobs That Keep You on Your Feet originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/28/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.