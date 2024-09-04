Yext: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period.

Yext expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $421 million.

