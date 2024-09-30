NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2830 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2830 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 214.50 211.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7032 2.7452 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9155 2.9696 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2250 2.2250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.63 82.43 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1374 1.1540 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.75 267.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7400 3.7900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2000 4.2475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.90 350.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9700 10.1900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6650 8.7325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4325 0.4390

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5810 4.5410

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6652 0.6622

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.