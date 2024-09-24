NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 223.75 220.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6225 2.6006 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8329 2.7495 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9050 2.2250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 16.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.15 82.05 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1325 1.2171 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 270.75 270.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6300 3.7500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1700 4.0875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.90 346.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.8900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7050 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4325 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2815 4.2890

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6702 0.6694

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 82.150

