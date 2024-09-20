NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2729
|1.2729
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|224.50
|227.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.6776
|2.6749
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.8840
|2.8821
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9050
|2.9050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.75
|15.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.68
|82.63
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2233
|1.2978
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|270.75
|270.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7400
|3.6700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0525
|4.1450
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|342.20
|342.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6400
|9.6300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.7900
|8.7025
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4183
|0.4183
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2380
|4.2860
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6477
|0.6653
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.700
|79.700
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.