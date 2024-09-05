NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2291 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2291 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 221.50 223.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3979 2.3913 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6538 2.6448 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt n.a. 82.46 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2891 1.2751 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 4.0200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 336.60 336.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7800 9.7800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2225 8.5350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4389 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0320 4.0195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6626 0.6539

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.