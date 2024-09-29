What to Weigh About Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Programs

If you are a college student with your heart set on law school, a 3+3 program can save you money…

If you are a college student with your heart set on law school, a 3+3 program can save you money and time. These accelerated programs, offered by select universities, allow high-performing students to earn both B.A. and J.D. degrees in six years rather than seven.

Besides saving time and avoiding the stress of applying to multiple law schools, participants receive dedicated support to ease the transition into law school. Some programs even allow applicants to forgo taking the LSAT or GRE.

Types of Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Programs Schools Offer

Accelerated J.D. programs typically offer an expedited path to students within the same university system. This is most common among state universities with an interest in training local lawyers, like the University of Georgia, the University of Iowa and the University of Kansas.

The University of Central Florida has a 3+3 program with two in-state law schools: Florida State University College of Law in Tallahassee and Florida International University College of Law in Miami.

Several private universities offer this option as well, like DePaul University in Illinois and Willamette University in Oregon.

Even college students at schools that do not offer a 3+3 program can still take a shortcut to legal practice at one of the handful of law schools that offer accelerated two-year J.D. programs, including the Rick. J. Caruso School of Law at Pepperdine University in California and the University of Dayton School of Law in Ohio.

Two other law schools, Columbia Law School in New York and Harvard Law School in Massachusetts, offer direct admission programs that are open to applicants from any undergraduate institution. However, these are not accelerated programs and require applicants to defer admission in order to first gain work experience.

How to Get Into an Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Program

Accelerated programs are demanding and require candidates to possess exceptional discipline, focus and maturity. Like other early college graduates, many participants will enter law school at a younger age than nearly all their classmates. They might not even be old enough to drink alcohol at their welcome dinner.

Thus, these programs set strict admissions requirements, including minimum GPAs and strong recommendation letters. Most programs also require applicants to earn admission through the standard J.D. process, including an LSAT score and personal statement, although some allow applicants to apply with only their SAT or ACT score.

Such selectivity makes accelerated programs prestigious. Graduates will not only enter the legal field at a younger age, but they may have a leg up securing jobs and clerkships.

Committing to an Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Program

Accelerated law programs often require applicants to express their interest early on and meet with a program adviser by their second year of undergraduate study. This means that program participants need to commit to a legal path early in their undergraduate studies, at a time when they may still be exploring career options.

Choosing this rigorous path may close other doors. Participants rushing to meet undergraduate requirements within three years may have to sacrifice other valuable learning opportunities, from campus activities and leadership to elective courses or exchange programs.

Furthermore, since most 3+3 programs offer only one or two law school options, participants will be unable to consider a wide range of law schools. Without the leverage of choices, they may also miss out on negotiating merit scholarships. However, some programs offer candidates funding support.

Special Support for Participants

Accelerated law programs are intensive, and participants may feel socially estranged from both undergraduates and older law school classmates. Thus, those considering such programs should seek out academic and wellness resources on campus and check in often with prelaw advisers.

Recognizing this challenge, many programs provide extra resources and try to foster a sense of camaraderie among participants. Students in accelerated programs may be more supported than their peers, with a ready-made, self-selected cohort of like-minded friends and study mates.

Ultimately, if you are a college student eligible for such a program and disinterested in applying to a wider range of law schools, this could be a perfect opportunity to get an early start in your legal career.

