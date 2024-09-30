UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AGBAGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.22
|+.21
|+3566.7
|2BoneBiolwt
|70.44
|2.87
|60.50
|+56.58
|+1443.4
|3GeneDxA
|43.98
|2.47
|42.44
|+39.69
|+1443.3
|4bioAffinitywt
|2.90
|.05
|1.15
|+1.06
|+1237.2
|5FitellCorp
|39.89
|.88
|16.22
|+14.69
|+960.1
|6InstilBiors
|92.00
|7.28
|67.32
|+59.70
|+783.5
|7SummitTher
|33.89
|11.76
|21.90
|+19.29
|+739.1
|8GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+733.3
|9SezzleInc
|185.18
|16.23
|170.59+150.07
|+731.3
|10Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.04
|+.03
|+660.0
|11Inseegors
|19.04
|1.62
|16.33
|+14.13
|+642.3
|12VisionSenwt
|.09
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+633.3
|13CoreSci2wt
|12.90
|1.15
|11.76
|+10.12
|+617.1
|14LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|15PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|16CoreScientwt
|7.57
|.76
|6.72
|+5.52
|+460.0
|17SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|1.86
|+1.53
|+456.9
|18LongbrdPh
|40.48
|15.64
|33.33
|+27.30
|+452.7
|19DognssIntArs
|35.73
|2.90
|27.12
|+22.03
|+432.8
|20AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.21
|+.17
|+412.2
|21AvidityBios
|48.80
|8.86
|45.93
|+36.88
|+407.5
|22Rezolute
|6.10
|.90
|4.85
|+3.86
|+388.4
|23AGBAGr
|4.29
|.32
|2.37
|+1.88
|+387.7
|24AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|25EcoWvPwr
|6.00
|1.01
|5.92
|+4.68
|+377.4
|26DaveIncA
|63.50
|7.73
|39.96
|+31.58
|+376.6
|27PoetTech
|5.60
|.84
|4.44
|+3.51
|+374.9
|28CandelThr
|14.30
|1.16
|6.93
|+5.46
|+371.4
|29FangddNtA
|3.59
|.32
|3.10
|+2.43
|+360.6
|30AdmaBiolog
|20.37
|4.37
|19.99
|+15.47
|+342.3
|31ASTSpcMbl
|39.08
|1.97
|26.15
|+20.12
|+333.7
|32Kingstone
|12.41
|1.97
|9.15
|+7.02
|+329.6
|33JanuxTher
|65.60
|7.79
|45.43
|+34.70
|+323.4
|34AudioEye
|29.30
|4.52
|22.85
|+17.43
|+321.6
|35Q32Biors
|53.79
|10.10
|44.62
|+33.68
|+307.7
|36NextNavwt
|3.99
|.73
|2.90
|+2.18
|+302.8
|37iPowerh
|3.65
|.40
|1.81
|+1.36
|+302.2
|38Harrow
|47.55
|9.13
|44.96
|+33.76
|+301.4
|39EnvoyMedwt
|.32
|.01
|.08
|+.06
|+300.0
|40NiSunIntl
|9
|19.56
|3.14
|16.00
|+12.00
|+300.0
|41FreightCarlf
|16
|11.55
|2.40
|10.79
|+8.09
|+299.6
|42Neonode
|15.00
|1.23
|9.10
|+6.81
|+297.4
|43MonoparThrs
|8.65
|1.55
|6.74
|+5.04
|+296.5
|44IXAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.08
|+.06
|+290.0
|45OxbridgeRewt
|.21
|.02
|.13
|+.10
|+282.4
|46Primegan
|22.00
|3.60
|15.73
|+11.51
|+272.7
|47Mesoblastrs
|8.66
|1.61
|8.17
|+5.97
|+271.4
|48GeoVaxLbwt
|.65
|.02
|.11
|+.08
|+266.7
|49RootIncA
|86.57
|7.22
|37.78
|+27.30
|+260.5
|50PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.09
|+.07
|+260.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|.10
|.13
|—63.37
|—
|99.8
|2MullenAutors
|1495.00
|3.10
|3.15—1425.85
|—
|99.8
|3Volconrs
|787.50
|1.03
|1.04—444.46
|—
|99.8
|4IntractvStrrs
|47.60
|.16
|.16
|—34.24
|—
|99.5
|5SunshBiors
|582.00
|2.42
|3.18—540.82
|—
|99.4
|6Allarityrs
|334.20
|1.78
|2.11—328.49
|—
|99.4
|7SurgePayswt
|4.49
|.00
|.02
|—
|2.08
|—
|99.2
|8CERoThera
|12.80
|.07
|.09
|—10.91
|—
|99.2
|9InspirVetArs
|50.00
|.30
|.32
|—34.18
|—
|99.1
|10Expion360
|5.44
|.05
|.05
|—
|5.34
|—
|99.0
|11HubCybrwt
|.29
|.00
|.00
|—
|.30
|—
|99.0
|12GRIBiors
|65.00
|.34
|.36
|—34.67
|—
|99.0
|13PortageBiors
|23.01
|2.21
|6.65—578.35
|—
|98.9
|14TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.13
|.15
|—12.75
|—
|98.8
|15SiyatMobrs
|90.90
|.84
|.92
|—74.86
|—
|98.8
|16BlujayDiars
|9.76
|.12
|.13
|—
|9.63
|—
|98.7
|17MaxeonSlrT
|7.35
|.08
|.10
|—
|7.07
|—
|98.6
|18LuxUrban
|6.88
|.07
|.08
|—
|5.89
|—
|98.6
|19Pineapplers
|9.60
|.13
|.13
|—
|8.75
|—
|98.5
|20ADiTx
|6.34
|.10
|.11
|—
|6.52
|—
|98.4
|21SeelosThrs
|247.04
|2.91
|3.76—174.17
|—
|97.9
|22C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.08
|1.14
|—51.86
|—
|97.8
|23AptevoThhrs
|10.80
|.14
|.18
|—
|7.78
|—
|97.7
|24Cemtrex
|5.76
|.11
|.12
|—
|4.90
|—
|97.7
|25FreightTcrs
|97.00
|1.83
|1.93
|—82.07
|—
|97.7
|26ConduitPhr
|5.29
|.11
|.12
|—
|4.43
|—
|97.4
|27MicroAlgors
|25.48
|.19
|.25
|—
|8.87
|—
|97.2
|28AscentSolrrs
|91.00
|2.25
|2.56
|—84.44
|—
|97.1
|29BeneficntArs
|40.80
|1.11
|1.23
|—37.65
|—
|96.8
|30XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.19
|.19
|—
|5.41
|—
|96.6
|31VertexEngy
|3.24
|.10
|.12
|—
|3.27
|—
|96.6
|32VisionMarirs
|17.25
|.55
|.58
|—15.78
|—
|96.5
|33PrestoAuto
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.51
|—
|96.2
|34ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.10
|.14
|—
|3.55
|—
|96.2
|35Genprexrs
|14.40
|.28
|.36
|—
|8.84
|—
|96.1
|36SiNtxTchrs
|85.20
|2.75
|3.26
|—72.94
|—
|95.7
|372Urs
|37.20
|1.05
|1.58
|—35.32
|—
|95.7
|38ElevaiLabsn
|3.89
|.08
|.08
|—
|1.75
|—
|95.5
|39ZapataCmpn
|15.50
|.27
|.27
|—
|5.43
|—
|95.2
|40SolidionTch
|10.74
|.27
|.37
|—
|7.33
|—
|95.2
|41LyraTherap
|6.79
|.24
|.26
|—
|4.98
|—
|95.1
|42AN2Thera
|22.22
|.87
|1.07
|—19.42
|—
|94.8
|43AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.31
|.65
|—11.69
|—
|94.7
|44BanzaiIntlrs
|177.50
|2.42
|4.97
|—89.03
|—
|94.7
|45HyzonMotrrs
|45.00
|2.12
|2.43
|—42.32
|—
|94.6
|46SMXSecArs
|53.25
|2.04
|2.90
|—50.35
|—
|94.6
|47Cingulaters
|106.80
|1.80
|5.04
|—86.76
|—
|94.5
|48CrwnElectrs
|90.00
|1.06
|1.23
|—20.97
|—
|94.5
|49NewHorAirA
|12.15
|.41
|.46
|—
|7.86
|—
|94.4
|50RevelBioscrs
|25.26
|.70
|.85
|—14.18
|—
|94.3
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.