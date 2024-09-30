Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

September 30, 2024, 6:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AGBAGrwt .45 .01 .22 +.21 +3566.7
2BoneBiolwt 70.44 2.87 60.50 +56.58 +1443.4
3GeneDxA 43.98 2.47 42.44 +39.69 +1443.3
4bioAffinitywt 2.90 .05 1.15 +1.06 +1237.2
5FitellCorp 39.89 .88 16.22 +14.69 +960.1
6InstilBiors 92.00 7.28 67.32 +59.70 +783.5
7SummitTher 33.89 11.76 21.90 +19.29 +739.1
8GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .03 +.02 +733.3
9SezzleInc 185.18 16.23 170.59+150.07 +731.3
10Palladynepf .24 .01 .04 +.03 +660.0
11Inseegors 19.04 1.62 16.33 +14.13 +642.3
12VisionSenwt .09 .01 .04 +.04 +633.3
13CoreSci2wt 12.90 1.15 11.76 +10.12 +617.1
14LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
15PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
16CoreScientwt 7.57 .76 6.72 +5.52 +460.0
17SoundHnd 5.98 .23 1.86 +1.53 +456.9
18LongbrdPh 40.48 15.64 33.33 +27.30 +452.7
19DognssIntArs 35.73 2.90 27.12 +22.03 +432.8
20AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .21 +.17 +412.2
21AvidityBios 48.80 8.86 45.93 +36.88 +407.5
22Rezolute 6.10 .90 4.85 +3.86 +388.4
23AGBAGr 4.29 .32 2.37 +1.88 +387.7
24AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
25EcoWvPwr 6.00 1.01 5.92 +4.68 +377.4
26DaveIncA 63.50 7.73 39.96 +31.58 +376.6
27PoetTech 5.60 .84 4.44 +3.51 +374.9
28CandelThr 14.30 1.16 6.93 +5.46 +371.4
29FangddNtA 3.59 .32 3.10 +2.43 +360.6
30AdmaBiolog 20.37 4.37 19.99 +15.47 +342.3
31ASTSpcMbl 39.08 1.97 26.15 +20.12 +333.7
32Kingstone 12.41 1.97 9.15 +7.02 +329.6
33JanuxTher 65.60 7.79 45.43 +34.70 +323.4
34AudioEye 29.30 4.52 22.85 +17.43 +321.6
35Q32Biors 53.79 10.10 44.62 +33.68 +307.7
36NextNavwt 3.99 .73 2.90 +2.18 +302.8
37iPowerh 3.65 .40 1.81 +1.36 +302.2
38Harrow 47.55 9.13 44.96 +33.76 +301.4
39EnvoyMedwt .32 .01 .08 +.06 +300.0
40NiSunIntl 9 19.56 3.14 16.00 +12.00 +300.0
41FreightCarlf 16 11.55 2.40 10.79 +8.09 +299.6
42Neonode 15.00 1.23 9.10 +6.81 +297.4
43MonoparThrs 8.65 1.55 6.74 +5.04 +296.5
44IXAcqwt .10 .02 .08 +.06 +290.0
45OxbridgeRewt .21 .02 .13 +.10 +282.4
46Primegan 22.00 3.60 15.73 +11.51 +272.7
47Mesoblastrs 8.66 1.61 8.17 +5.97 +271.4
48GeoVaxLbwt .65 .02 .11 +.08 +266.7
49RootIncA 86.57 7.22 37.78 +27.30 +260.5
50PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .09 +.07 +260.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CNSPhrmrs 65.00 .10 .13 —63.37 99.8
2MullenAutors 1495.00 3.10 3.15—1425.85 99.8
3Volconrs 787.50 1.03 1.04—444.46 99.8
4IntractvStrrs 47.60 .16 .16 —34.24 99.5
5SunshBiors 582.00 2.42 3.18—540.82 99.4
6Allarityrs 334.20 1.78 2.11—328.49 99.4
7SurgePayswt 4.49 .00 .02 2.08 99.2
8CERoThera 12.80 .07 .09 —10.91 99.2
9InspirVetArs 50.00 .30 .32 —34.18 99.1
10Expion360 5.44 .05 .05 5.34 99.0
11HubCybrwt .29 .00 .00 .30 99.0
12GRIBiors 65.00 .34 .36 —34.67 99.0
13PortageBiors 23.01 2.21 6.65—578.35 98.9
14TonixPhrs 14.08 .13 .15 —12.75 98.8
15SiyatMobrs 90.90 .84 .92 —74.86 98.8
16BlujayDiars 9.76 .12 .13 9.63 98.7
17MaxeonSlrT 7.35 .08 .10 7.07 98.6
18LuxUrban 6.88 .07 .08 5.89 98.6
19Pineapplers 9.60 .13 .13 8.75 98.5
20ADiTx 6.34 .10 .11 6.52 98.4
21SeelosThrs 247.04 2.91 3.76—174.17 97.9
22C3isIncrs 68.50 1.08 1.14 —51.86 97.8
23AptevoThhrs 10.80 .14 .18 7.78 97.7
24Cemtrex 5.76 .11 .12 4.90 97.7
25FreightTcrs 97.00 1.83 1.93 —82.07 97.7
26ConduitPhr 5.29 .11 .12 4.43 97.4
27MicroAlgors 25.48 .19 .25 8.87 97.2
28AscentSolrrs 91.00 2.25 2.56 —84.44 97.1
29BeneficntArs 40.80 1.11 1.23 —37.65 96.8
30XTIAerosprs 8.00 .19 .19 5.41 96.6
31VertexEngy 3.24 .10 .12 3.27 96.6
32VisionMarirs 17.25 .55 .58 —15.78 96.5
33PrestoAuto .74 .02 .02 .51 96.2
34ZoomcarHld 7.61 .10 .14 3.55 96.2
35Genprexrs 14.40 .28 .36 8.84 96.1
36SiNtxTchrs 85.20 2.75 3.26 —72.94 95.7
372Urs 37.20 1.05 1.58 —35.32 95.7
38ElevaiLabsn 3.89 .08 .08 1.75 95.5
39ZapataCmpn 15.50 .27 .27 5.43 95.2
40SolidionTch 10.74 .27 .37 7.33 95.2
41LyraTherap 6.79 .24 .26 4.98 95.1
42AN2Thera 22.22 .87 1.07 —19.42 94.8
43AplDNAScrs 14.40 .31 .65 —11.69 94.7
44BanzaiIntlrs 177.50 2.42 4.97 —89.03 94.7
45HyzonMotrrs 45.00 2.12 2.43 —42.32 94.6
46SMXSecArs 53.25 2.04 2.90 —50.35 94.6
47Cingulaters 106.80 1.80 5.04 —86.76 94.5
48CrwnElectrs 90.00 1.06 1.23 —20.97 94.5
49NewHorAirA 12.15 .41 .46 7.86 94.4
50RevelBioscrs 25.26 .70 .85 —14.18 94.3
—————————

