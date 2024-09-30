Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

September 30, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
2LairdSuper 6.46 .71 4.96 +4.05 +445.1
3PerspTherrs 19.05 3.80 13.35 +9.35 +233.8
4USAntimony .82 .17 .76 +.51 +206.4
5IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
6IdahoStrRs 16.10 5.66 16.07 +9.74 +153.8
7MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 2.81 +1.64 +140.2
8AvinoSlv&Gg 1.24 .44 1.10 +.58 +109.9
9NewGoldg 3.25 1.09 2.88 +1.42 + 97.3
10Electromed 48 21.47 9.81 21.47 +10.56 + 96.8
11SatixfyComm .80 .69 .71 +.35 + 96.4
12FlexibleSolu 14 3.70 1.63 3.65 +1.74 + 90.8
13TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.52 +1.12 + 80.0
14MultiWays .78 .20 .40 +.18 + 78.2
15BKTechnol 24.77 11.06 21.77 +9.54 + 78.0
16VistaGold .79 .32 .78 +.32 + 71.7
17SilvrcupMet 31 4.68 2.22 4.37 +1.74 + 66.2
18BMTech 3.91 1.45 3.40 +1.35 + 65.9
19StrwbryFlds 12.90 6.56 12.69 +4.98 + 64.5
20DecisPtSyst 10.23 5.68 10.23 +3.97 + 63.3
21iBiors 4.98 1.02 2.22 +.85 + 62.0
22EspeyMfg 16 31.100 17.97 30.09 +11.39 + 60.9
23ZedgeIncn 5.18 2.20 3.70 +1.35 + 57.4
24RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .51 +.18 + 54.5
25AustinGold 1.66 .62 1.14 +.40 + 54.1
26WidePoint 3 4.55 1.83 3.54 +1.22 + 52.6
27IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .43 +.15 + 52.5
28GalianoGld 6 2.00 .80 1.42 +.48 + 51.1
29NanoViricid 3.59 1.01 1.50 +.48 + 47.1
30SupDrillPdts 34 1.38 .69 1.01 +.30 + 41.5
31SilvCrMetl 10.27 7.38 9.25 +2.70 + 41.2
32ArisMing 5.16 3.63 4.60 +1.31 + 39.8
33MarygoldCos 1.92 .78 1.45 +.39 + 36.8
34NtlHlthcare 43 138.49 87.03 125.77 +33.35 + 36.1
35Ashford 5.00 1.91 4.97 +1.29 + 35.1
36MAGSilverg 15.54 8.20 14.04 +3.63 + 34.9
37MexcoEngy 20 16.52 9.02 12.14 +3.01 + 33.0
38MilestoneSci 1.10 .52 .91 +.22 + 32.0
39IncOpporRI 25 19.00 13.11 17.48 +4.08 + 30.4
40GencorInds 20 24.88 15.24 20.86 +4.72 + 29.2
41NBRESec 4.15 2.99 4.11 +.92 + 28.8
42PacGEpfC 22.28 17.26 22.28 +4.98 + 28.8
43AmShared 44 4.60 2.37 3.05 +.67 + 28.2
44Tellurian 1.02 .36 .97 +.21 + 28.0
45BitNileHlpfD 33.69 12.50 21.68 +4.68 + 27.5
46ParkNatl 22 190.84 123.08 167.98 +35.12 + 26.4
47Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 8.39 +1.74 + 26.2
48GabelliGloUtil 16.92 12.99 16.49 +3.31 + 25.1
49SolitarioRes .98 .43 .70 +.14 + 25.0
50GabelGlUtilpf 57.30 40.17 53.90 +10.63 + 24.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 1.43 1.91—760698.09 100.0
2AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .08 .09 2.01 95.5
3Oragenics 7.74 .38 .38 5.25 93.2
4LoopMedia .100 .05 .08 .92 92.0
5NovBayPhrs 3.45 .36 .69 6.31 90.2
6CatheterPrrs 8.40 .38 .40 3.61 90.1
7Northannn 1.64 .15 .18 1.31 87.9
8TherivBiolrs 7.15 1.32 1.38 9.37 87.2
9AEONBioph 17.17 .64 1.05 6.15 85.4
10ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
11BettrChoicrs 10.66 1.87 2.09 7.89 79.1
12SignDaySprn 1.53 .11 .25 .88 77.6
13PalatinTch 5.65 .68 .89 3.09 77.5
14AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 1.05 1.25 2.89 69.8
15AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
16PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.32 1.54 3.36 68.6
17ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .81 1.58 66.2
18PineapplFinl 2.14 .61 .68 1.11 61.8
19Cel-Sci 3.08 1.02 1.06 1.66 61.0
20EONResc 1.43 .81 .82 1.21 59.6
21cbdMD 1.34 .45 .47 .57 54.8
22BirksGroup 4.80 2.07 2.19 2.50 53.3
23EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.06 5.25 5.74 52.2
24OceanPwr .57 .12 .16 .16 50.6
25GoldenMin 1 .79 .21 .27 .25 48.1
26GeeGroupInc 4 .51 .23 .26 .24 47.8
27inTestCorp 7 14.35 6.28 7.30 6.30 46.3
28KnowLabs .92 .24 .29 .22 43.8
29AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
30ProtalixBio 20 1.85 .82 1.02 .76 42.7
31Inuvo .57 .23 .25 .18 41.9
32Castellum .40 .12 .18 .12 41.3
33FOXOTchrs .54 .13 .19 .13 40.6
34XtantMed 68 1.31 .51 .68 .45 40.2
35MoviMage 1.44 .42 .57 .38 39.7
36AIMImmu .62 .21 .27 .17 38.6
37InfuSystem 10.58 5.74 6.70 3.84 36.4
38Globalstar 2.13 1.01 1.24 .70 36.1
39Network1Tech 4 2.25 1.36 1.40 .78 35.8
40i80Gold 1.81 .76 1.16 .60 34.1
41IssuerDirect 14 19.03 7.61 11.95 6.18 34.1
42SachemCap 5 4.64 2.22 2.52 1.22 32.6
43FrankStProp 2.72 1.47 1.77 .79 30.9
44RetractblTch 1 1.34 .71 .77 .34 30.6
45BattalionOil 9.66 2.48 6.67 2.94 30.6
46UnivSecInst 3 1.93 1.11 1.16 .50 30.1
47vjAerocentry 1 4.48 .77 1.01 .40 28.4
48SouthlndHld 6.16 3.20 3.70 1.46 28.3
49ArmataPhr 4.48 2.10 2.37 .87 26.9
50AMCONDis 10 209.44 119.34 144.95 —50.05 25.7
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

