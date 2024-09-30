UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|2LairdSuper
|6.46
|.71
|4.96
|+4.05
|+445.1
|3PerspTherrs
|19.05
|3.80
|13.35
|+9.35
|+233.8
|4USAntimony
|.82
|.17
|.76
|+.51
|+206.4
|5IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|6IdahoStrRs
|16.10
|5.66
|16.07
|+9.74
|+153.8
|7MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|2.81
|+1.64
|+140.2
|8AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.24
|.44
|1.10
|+.58
|+109.9
|9NewGoldg
|3.25
|1.09
|2.88
|+1.42
|+
|97.3
|10Electromed
|48
|21.47
|9.81
|21.47
|+10.56
|+
|96.8
|11SatixfyComm
|.80
|.69
|.71
|+.35
|+
|96.4
|12FlexibleSolu
|14
|3.70
|1.63
|3.65
|+1.74
|+
|90.8
|13TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.52
|+1.12
|+
|80.0
|14MultiWays
|.78
|.20
|.40
|+.18
|+
|78.2
|15BKTechnol
|24.77
|11.06
|21.77
|+9.54
|+
|78.0
|16VistaGold
|.79
|.32
|.78
|+.32
|+
|71.7
|17SilvrcupMet
|31
|4.68
|2.22
|4.37
|+1.74
|+
|66.2
|18BMTech
|3.91
|1.45
|3.40
|+1.35
|+
|65.9
|19StrwbryFlds
|12.90
|6.56
|12.69
|+4.98
|+
|64.5
|20DecisPtSyst
|10.23
|5.68
|10.23
|+3.97
|+
|63.3
|21iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|2.22
|+.85
|+
|62.0
|22EspeyMfg
|16
|31.100
|17.97
|30.09
|+11.39
|+
|60.9
|23ZedgeIncn
|5.18
|2.20
|3.70
|+1.35
|+
|57.4
|24RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.51
|+.18
|+
|54.5
|25AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|1.14
|+.40
|+
|54.1
|26WidePoint
|3
|4.55
|1.83
|3.54
|+1.22
|+
|52.6
|27IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.43
|+.15
|+
|52.5
|28GalianoGld
|6
|2.00
|.80
|1.42
|+.48
|+
|51.1
|29NanoViricid
|3.59
|1.01
|1.50
|+.48
|+
|47.1
|30SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.38
|.69
|1.01
|+.30
|+
|41.5
|31SilvCrMetl
|10.27
|7.38
|9.25
|+2.70
|+
|41.2
|32ArisMing
|5.16
|3.63
|4.60
|+1.31
|+
|39.8
|33MarygoldCos
|1.92
|.78
|1.45
|+.39
|+
|36.8
|34NtlHlthcare
|43
|138.49
|87.03
|125.77
|+33.35
|+
|36.1
|35Ashford
|5.00
|1.91
|4.97
|+1.29
|+
|35.1
|36MAGSilverg
|15.54
|8.20
|14.04
|+3.63
|+
|34.9
|37MexcoEngy
|20
|16.52
|9.02
|12.14
|+3.01
|+
|33.0
|38MilestoneSci
|1.10
|.52
|.91
|+.22
|+
|32.0
|39IncOpporRI
|25
|19.00
|13.11
|17.48
|+4.08
|+
|30.4
|40GencorInds
|20
|24.88
|15.24
|20.86
|+4.72
|+
|29.2
|41NBRESec
|4.15
|2.99
|4.11
|+.92
|+
|28.8
|42PacGEpfC
|22.28
|17.26
|22.28
|+4.98
|+
|28.8
|43AmShared
|44
|4.60
|2.37
|3.05
|+.67
|+
|28.2
|44Tellurian
|1.02
|.36
|.97
|+.21
|+
|28.0
|45BitNileHlpfD
|33.69
|12.50
|21.68
|+4.68
|+
|27.5
|46ParkNatl
|22
|190.84
|123.08
|167.98
|+35.12
|+
|26.4
|47Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|8.39
|+1.74
|+
|26.2
|48GabelliGloUtil
|16.92
|12.99
|16.49
|+3.31
|+
|25.1
|49SolitarioRes
|.98
|.43
|.70
|+.14
|+
|25.0
|50GabelGlUtilpf
|57.30
|40.17
|53.90
|+10.63
|+
|24.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|1.43
|1.91—760698.09
|—
|100.0
|2AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.08
|.09
|—
|2.01
|—
|95.5
|3Oragenics
|7.74
|.38
|.38
|—
|5.25
|—
|93.2
|4LoopMedia
|.100
|.05
|.08
|—
|.92
|—
|92.0
|5NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|.36
|.69
|—
|6.31
|—
|90.2
|6CatheterPrrs
|8.40
|.38
|.40
|—
|3.61
|—
|90.1
|7Northannn
|1.64
|.15
|.18
|—
|1.31
|—
|87.9
|8TherivBiolrs
|7.15
|1.32
|1.38
|—
|9.37
|—
|87.2
|9AEONBioph
|17.17
|.64
|1.05
|—
|6.15
|—
|85.4
|10ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|11BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|1.87
|2.09
|—
|7.89
|—
|79.1
|12SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.11
|.25
|—
|.88
|—
|77.6
|13PalatinTch
|5.65
|.68
|.89
|—
|3.09
|—
|77.5
|14AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|1.05
|1.25
|—
|2.89
|—
|69.8
|15AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|16PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.32
|1.54
|—
|3.36
|—
|68.6
|17ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.81
|—
|1.58
|—
|66.2
|18PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.61
|.68
|—
|1.11
|—
|61.8
|19Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.02
|1.06
|—
|1.66
|—
|61.0
|20EONResc
|1.43
|.81
|.82
|—
|1.21
|—
|59.6
|21cbdMD
|1.34
|.45
|.47
|—
|.57
|—
|54.8
|22BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.07
|2.19
|—
|2.50
|—
|53.3
|23EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.06
|5.25
|—
|5.74
|—
|52.2
|24OceanPwr
|.57
|.12
|.16
|—
|.16
|—
|50.6
|25GoldenMin
|1
|.79
|.21
|.27
|—
|.25
|—
|48.1
|26GeeGroupInc
|4
|.51
|.23
|.26
|—
|.24
|—
|47.8
|27inTestCorp
|7
|14.35
|6.28
|7.30
|—
|6.30
|—
|46.3
|28KnowLabs
|.92
|.24
|.29
|—
|.22
|—
|43.8
|29AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|30ProtalixBio
|20
|1.85
|.82
|1.02
|—
|.76
|—
|42.7
|31Inuvo
|.57
|.23
|.25
|—
|.18
|—
|41.9
|32Castellum
|.40
|.12
|.18
|—
|.12
|—
|41.3
|33FOXOTchrs
|.54
|.13
|.19
|—
|.13
|—
|40.6
|34XtantMed
|68
|1.31
|.51
|.68
|—
|.45
|—
|40.2
|35MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.57
|—
|.38
|—
|39.7
|36AIMImmu
|.62
|.21
|.27
|—
|.17
|—
|38.6
|37InfuSystem
|10.58
|5.74
|6.70
|—
|3.84
|—
|36.4
|38Globalstar
|2.13
|1.01
|1.24
|—
|.70
|—
|36.1
|39Network1Tech
|4
|2.25
|1.36
|1.40
|—
|.78
|—
|35.8
|40i80Gold
|1.81
|.76
|1.16
|—
|.60
|—
|34.1
|41IssuerDirect
|14
|19.03
|7.61
|11.95
|—
|6.18
|—
|34.1
|42SachemCap
|5
|4.64
|2.22
|2.52
|—
|1.22
|—
|32.6
|43FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.47
|1.77
|—
|.79
|—
|30.9
|44RetractblTch
|1
|1.34
|.71
|.77
|—
|.34
|—
|30.6
|45BattalionOil
|9.66
|2.48
|6.67
|—
|2.94
|—
|30.6
|46UnivSecInst
|3
|1.93
|1.11
|1.16
|—
|.50
|—
|30.1
|47vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|.77
|1.01
|—
|.40
|—
|28.4
|48SouthlndHld
|6.16
|3.20
|3.70
|—
|1.46
|—
|28.3
|49ArmataPhr
|4.48
|2.10
|2.37
|—
|.87
|—
|26.9
|50AMCONDis
|10
|209.44
|119.34
|144.95
|—50.05
|—
|25.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.