UiPath: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $86.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $316.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $350 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion.

