Thor Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.68.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.3 million, or $4.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.04 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.8 billion.

