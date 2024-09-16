The 9 Top River Cruise Lines for 2025

If you’d like to take a cruise but aren’t interested in the hustle and bustle of a massive ocean liner,…

If you’d like to take a cruise but aren’t interested in the hustle and bustle of a massive ocean liner, consider a river cruise. River cruises offer the chance to visit lesser-known ports around the world, thanks to the small size and maneuverability of the vessels. These sailings are known to provide exceptional, personalized service, as most welcome fewer than 200 guests at a time. On top of that, you’ll spend the majority of your trip exploring a different port each day, as most destinations along the waterways are fairly close together.

Read on to discover the best river cruise lines around the world, with details about where they sail, the number of passengers you can expect onboard, a snapshot of amenities and experiences, and sentiment from recent travelers.

Viking River Cruises

Number of passengers:52 to 386

Sails to:Europe, Asia, Africa, U.S.

Viking’s roughly 60 ships — known as longships — traverse major rivers across Europe, including the Danube, the Rhine, the Douro and more. Other popular routes sail Egypt’s Nile River as well as the Mississippi River, and newer expeditions include a series of Great Lakes itineraries.

What to expect: Travelers may be familiar with Viking Ocean Cruises, which operates larger ocean voyages with an emphasis on opulent accommodations and diverse enrichment activities. Viking’s river cruises follow a similar road map, with meals, one shore excursion per port and Wi-Fi access (where applicable) included in the base fare. Other amenities and activities span guest lectures, cooking demonstrations, musical performances, libraries, outdoor decks and more. Select Viking riverboats are also equipped with swimming pools, while cabins feature minibars, premium toiletries, heated bathroom floors, purified water and TVs.

On board, you can expect to find mostly English-speaking passengers. Viking’s price point generally attracts older crowds in the 55-plus age group, and travelers must be at least 18 years old to cruise on the line.

What travelers say: Recent cruisers thoroughly enjoyed their experience with Viking, praising the well-organized shore excursions, top-notch service and comfortable rooms. Some, however, expressed disappointment with the food on board, and a handful of others encountered issues with the air travel Viking arranged.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Number of passengers: 32 to 158

Sails to:Europe, Asia, Africa, South America

Uniworld offers luxurious sailings in historic cities across central Europe, France, Italy, Portugal, India, Egypt, South America, Vietnam and Cambodia.

What to expect: Its 17 ships (with another on the way for 2025) aim to create the feel of a boutique hotel with stylish decor, antique artwork and specialty restaurants. The ships hold an average capacity of 120 cruisers, and the company boasts one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the industry: about one crew member for every two travelers.

Stateroom amenities vary by vessel but may include marble bathrooms, Egyptian cotton linens, French balconies, iPod docking stations, Nespresso coffee machines, rainfall showers and more. The line’s all-inclusive rates cover meals, alcoholic beverages, select excursions, gratuities, onboard fitness classes and Wi-Fi access, on top of entertainment and enrichment classes. Uniworld prides itself on its top-notch cuisine, which is made with local ingredients sourced from the ports on your itinerary and also includes vegetarian and vegan options.

Uniworld’s typical clientele tends to be active travelers in their 50s or 60s who reside in North America, the U.K. and Australia. The river cruise line has select itineraries aimed at families, LGBTQ cruisers and solo travelers.

What travelers say: Recent cruisers offered plenty of praise for Uniworld’s voyages, complimenting the stylish accommodations, attentive staff and fascinating excursions. Still, some past cruisers felt the guest rooms were small and the overall experience was not worth the high price point.

American Cruise Lines

Number of passengers: 90 to 180

Sails to:U.S.

As the name suggests, American Cruise Lines sails exclusively on the rivers and coastlines of the United States. Popular cruises visit destinations along the Mississippi River, on the Hudson River, throughout New England, and lining the Columbia and Snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest. The line also tours Alaska, the Southeast coast including Florida, and the Puget Sound between Washington state and the Canadian border.

What to expect: American Cruise Lines operates more than 20 relatively new small ships and river vessels (the average ship is about 4 years old), ranging from modern riverboats to small coastal ships to authentic paddlewheelers. Comfortable cabins can accommodate up to three people per room, and all ships offer single staterooms designed exclusively for solo travelers. Each room boasts picture windows, a spacious bathroom and — in some cases — a private balcony. In the ships’ public spaces, cruisers can enjoy daily onboard entertainment like jazz and blues performances, as well as presentations by historians and area experts.

The line promises an all-American experience. As such, you can expect to find American staff aboard the American-built ships as well as food that pays homage to the destinations you will visit, from New Orleans-style andouille sausage gumbo to New England-inspired seafood boils. Complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are served every night prior to dinner; all meals, snacks, and wine and beer are included in the base fare. Shore excursions are not typically included in the rate, though some itineraries offer one complimentary outing per port.

Passengers on American Cruise Lines tend to lean North American and are typically mature retired travelers.

What travelers say: Most recent cruisers enjoyed their experience, highlighting the great shore excursions and friendly staff. However, some flagged issues with cabin cleanliness and noted the ships could use an interior refresh.

AmaWaterways

Number of passengers:28 to 196

Sails to:Europe, Asia, Africa, South America

Consider a river cruise with AmaWaterways, whether you’re looking to sail through the heart of Europe or seeking a once-in-a-lifetime adventure touring destinations like Vietnam, Egypt, South Africa or Colombia. A family-owned business founded in 2002, AmaWaterways operates 29 river cruise boats that welcome 150 passengers on average.

The cruise line aims to provide excursion-rich experiences and offers unique themed sailings for passengers with certain interests. Wine-themed voyages are perfect for oenophiles wishing to explore some of Europe’s most popular wine regions, while a concierge golf program will transport passengers from one famous golf course to the next. Or, opt for a holiday river cruise to visit magical Christmas markets around Europe. In 2025, AmaWaterways will offer four Soulful Experiences Black history-themed itineraries.

What to expect: On board, guests can expect cabins suitable for couples or single travelers, as well as a set amount of connectible rooms designed for multigenerational families. Staterooms are spacious, with perks like bathrobes, slippers and plush bedding. Cabins can feature up to two balconies with AmaWaterways’ twin balcony design, which allows for a full, step-out balcony alongside a French balcony with sliding glass doors. In-room Wi-Fi is complimentary, and guests will have access to movies and music on demand.

Outside of their cabins, passengers can enjoy amenities spanning small pools, sun decks, fitness equipment, a hair salon, massage services and more.

AmaWaterways primarily attracts North American travelers in their 50s who enjoy taking part in active shore excursions that involve walking or cycling. Passengers from the U.K. and Australia sail on this river cruise line as well. You can expect to find a mix of couples, families and solo cruisers — including a growing number of millennial travelers — on your vessel, thanks to AmaWaterways’ diverse cabin offerings. Adventures by Disney charters AmaWaterways ships for select sailings each year as well.

What travelers say: Most recent travelers enjoyed their overall experience, praising the scenic destinations and nicely appointed cabins. However, some were disappointed in the food and felt the journey was overpriced.

Avalon Waterways

Number of passengers:16 to 166

Sails to:Europe, Asia, Africa, South America

Avalon Waterways sails 18 riverboats along popular thoroughfares like the Danube, the Rhone, the Seine, the Nile, the Rhine, the Moselle, the Mekong and more.

What to expect: Launched in 2004, Avalon stands out for its spacious vessels — known as Suite Ships — which feature some of the largest rooms in the river cruise industry and beds that face wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic views. Additional stateroom perks include complimentary breakfast in bed, L’Occitane toiletries, sitting areas, ample storage space and mattress toppers.

Across the ship, passengers can enjoy amenities like a sun deck with lounge chairs, whirlpools and a game area, in addition to numerous restaurants and bars and a 24-hour self-serve coffee station. You will also have your pick of Classic, Active or Discovery shore excursions — ranging from standard tours with a local guide to hiking outings along a hilltop castle — depending on your interests and physical abilities.

Avalon Waterways attracts English-speaking cruisers from a variety of countries, typically in their 50s and 60s. However, children ages 8 and older are welcome on board (though there are no designated kids clubs), and some voyages draw younger or older passengers.

What travelers say: Most recent reviews are positive, with travelers highlighting the friendly, knowledgeable staff and tasty food.

Tauck

Number of passengers: 84 to 130

Sails to:Europe

Travel company Tauck wears multiple hats: It operates small-ship voyages around the world, land tours across seven continents, small group journeys for an average of 24 travelers at a time, family tours and — finally — European river cruises. Take your pick from nine river vessels to explore popular waterways like the Douro, the Moselle, the Rhine, the Danube and the Rhone.

What to expect: All-inclusive fares cover shore excursions, onboard activities and entertainment, gratuities, beverages and more. Plus, Tauck offers exclusive access to unforgettable experiences like wine tastings at private vineyards and gala dinners in historic castles.

More than 80% of Tauck’s staterooms feature French balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for excellent views. Other in-room amenities may include adjustable climate controls, satin linens, pillow-top mattresses, terry cloth robes and more. Outside of your cabin, you’ll find perks such as a sun deck, a putting green, enrichment programs like cooking demonstrations, a fitness center and complimentary bikes for onshore exploring.

Tauck caters to affluent, English-speaking cruisers — primarily Americans in their 50s and older — though you may also find families with adult children on board. The line appeals most to travelers who prefer all the details of their trip to be taken care of for them, versus those who like to plan activities independent of the cruise line.

What travelers say: Recent passengers generally speak highly of their Tauck river cruise experiences, pointing to the exceptional level of organization and spacious, luxurious accommodations. Others said they were underwhelmed for the price.

Emerald Cruises

Number of passengers: 84 to 180

Sails to:Europe, Asia

Previously known as Emerald Waterways, Emerald Cruises transports travelers across some of the most popular rivers in Europe and Asia, including the Danube, the Rhine, the Douro and the Mekong.

What to expect: The cruise fare covers all meals, beverages with lunch and dinner, daily shore excursions — which may include more physically rigorous options called EmeraldACTIVE — Wi-Fi access and gratuities.

Emerald operates nine river vessels, all of which boast luxurious public spaces and accommodations with en suite bathrooms and flat-screen TVs. Common-area amenities span heated indoor pools, sun decks, spa and wellness facilities, and a variety of eateries. Onboard fitness classes are available, as are other forms of entertainment. On shore, cruisers can borrow bicycles to explore historic city centers.

Typical clientele aboard Emerald Cruises’ voyages includes American and British passengers around retirement age, though some younger travelers may make an appearance as well. Children 12 and older are permitted on board and on tours, but there are no kids clubs or designated activities for younger cruisers. Special rooms and dinner reservations are available for solo travelers.

What travelers say: Cruisers on recent sailings — especially first-time sailors — enjoyed their experiences on Emerald Cruises. High points included the attentive crew members and the stress-free booking and planning process. However, some felt that customer service and communication were subpar.

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Number of passengers:68 to 163

Sails to: Europe, Asia

From the Danube to the Mekong, Australian travel company Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours offers lavish, all-inclusive river sailings with an emphasis on customization. The more upscale sister brand of Emerald Cruises, Scenic affords travelers the opportunity to do as much or as little as they want while on board and ashore.

What to expect: Enrichment activities are hand-picked by the line’s “Journey Designers,” and vessels provide a top-notch level of service thanks to their high crew-to-passenger ratios. In fact, each passenger receives a designated butler who can complete nightly turndowns and make laundry arrangements, among other tasks.

Spacious suites on board are larger than those on most other riverboats (ranging from 161 to 517 square feet). High-tech balcony controls allow lodgers to let in as much air as they’d like with the touch of a button. Cruisers will also enjoy special in-room touches like pillow menus, slippers and robes.

When it comes to dining, Scenic sources local ingredients and culinary inspiration from the ports visited on the itinerary to provide an authentic experience. All meals are included in the base cruise fare, along with beverages, gratuities, Wi-Fi access, shore excursions and electric bicycle usage in select destinations.

What travelers say: Recent cruisers were pleased with their experiences aboard Scenic’s vessels, praising the spacious cabins, pampering butler service, and knowledgeable crew members and tour guides. However, some travelers were particularly disappointed with the food.

CroisiEurope Cruises

Number of passengers: 16 to 200

Sails to:Europe, Asia, Africa

CroisiEurope is a family-run French cruise line that has been in business since 1976. This line has more than 50 ships and barges that sail to countries around the world, including Egypt, Cambodia and Spain. Unusual in river cruising, the line operates two custom-built ships that sail on Lake Kariba in southern Africa. Additionally, CroisiEurope has a division that sells barge cruises throughout France on six different canals, such as Burgundy or Provence.

What to expect: CroisiEurope is known for its wide range of destinations and is one of the only river cruise lines that operates custom-built ships on Germany‘s Elbe river, the Guadalquivir and Guadiana rivers in Spain and Portugal, and Venice‘s canals. Onboard accommodations are relatively basic, which keeps the cruise fare to a budget-friendly minimum. The cruise line aims to provide the best value for money in the cruise industry. Cuisine is focused on French food with some local flair in the main dining room, which is included in the cruise fare.

The passenger mix on a CroisiEurope cruise is relatively international, featuring large contingencies from France, Germany, the U.K. and North America. Announcements are typically given in both French and English. The cruise line sees a mix of older couples and groups as well as younger families, depending on the itinerary and time of year.

What travelers say: Several cruisers felt some of CroisiEurope’s river ships are due for a refurbishment, and that internet connectivity leaves a lot to be desired. Still, others maintain that the experience was superb and highlighted the reasonable prices.

Update 09/17/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.