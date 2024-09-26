TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $178.6 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $2.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.80 to $3.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.9 billion to $15.7 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.