Sprinklr: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $197.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $177.5 million to $178.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $710.5 million to $712.5 million.

