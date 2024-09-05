Smartsheet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $276.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $282 million to $285 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.39 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.