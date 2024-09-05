SecureWorks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $82 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SecureWorks expects full-year earnings in the range of 3 cents to 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $328 million to $335 million.

