SAIC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.35 billion to $7.5 billion.

