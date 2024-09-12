RH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $829.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

