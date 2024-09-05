Live Radio
Quanex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 5, 2024, 4:25 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported net income of $25.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $280.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

