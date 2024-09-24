Progress Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $28.5…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $28.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Progress Software expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $217 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $745 million to $755 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.