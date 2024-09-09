CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|565½
|569
|560½
|567¼
|+¼
|Mar
|584½
|588¼
|580¼
|586½
|May
|596
|599½
|591¾
|597¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|598¾
|604¾
|597½
|603¼
|+¼
|Sep
|610¼
|615¾
|609¼
|614¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|626½
|631¾
|625½
|629¾
|—1
|Mar
|638¼
|642
|638¼
|642
|Est. sales 56,276.
|Fri.’s sales 92,687
|Fri.’s open int 363,541
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|383¾
|385¼
|381
|384¼
|+½
|Dec
|405½
|407¾
|403¼
|407¼
|+1
|Mar
|423¾
|426¼
|422
|425¾
|+1¼
|May
|435
|437¼
|433¼
|436½
|+1
|Jul
|442
|444¼
|440
|443½
|+1¼
|Sep
|437¾
|440¾
|437
|439¾
|+¾
|Dec
|443¼
|446
|442¼
|444¾
|Mar
|453½
|456½
|453¼
|456
|+¾
|May
|459½
|461¾
|459
|461¾
|+½
|Jul
|463
|465½
|463
|465¼
|+¼
|Dec
|449¾
|451¼
|449¾
|450½
|Est. sales 170,187.
|Fri.’s sales 304,375
|Fri.’s open int 1,354,140,
|up 3,885
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|350½
|359¼
|349¾
|358¾
|+6½
|Mar
|349¾
|359¾
|349¾
|359¾
|+7¾
|May
|358¾
|360
|358¾
|359¾
|+6
|Est. sales 626.
|Fri.’s sales 943
|Fri.’s open int 3,468
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1000¼
|1000¼
|1000
|1000
|+10¾
|Nov
|1002¼
|1020¼
|1001¾
|1018
|+13
|Jan
|1020
|1038
|1019¼
|1035¼
|+12¾
|Mar
|1034¼
|1052¼
|1033½
|1049
|+12½
|May
|1047¼
|1065
|1047¼
|1062¼
|+12¼
|Jul
|1056¼
|1074½
|1056¼
|1071¾
|+12½
|Aug
|1055½
|1073½
|1055½
|1071¼
|+12¼
|Sep
|1045½
|1060½
|1045½
|1058¾
|+10
|Nov
|1049¼
|1064½
|1047½
|1062½
|+11¾
|Jan
|1072¼
|1075½
|1072¼
|1072½
|+10½
|May
|1080¼
|1080¼
|1079½
|1079½
|+9¾
|Est. sales 143,448.
|Fri.’s sales 229,572
|Fri.’s open int 830,887,
|up 4,720
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.