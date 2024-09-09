CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 565½ 569 560½ 567¼ +¼ Mar 584½ 588¼ 580¼ 586½ May 596 599½ 591¾ 597¾ — ¼ Jul 598¾ 604¾ 597½ 603¼ +¼ Sep 610¼ 615¾ 609¼ 614¼ — ¾ Dec 626½ 631¾ 625½ 629¾ —1 Mar 638¼ 642 638¼ 642 Est. sales 56,276. Fri.’s sales 92,687 Fri.’s open int 363,541 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 383¾ 385¼ 381 384¼ +½ Dec 405½ 407¾ 403¼ 407¼ +1 Mar 423¾ 426¼ 422 425¾ +1¼ May 435 437¼ 433¼ 436½ +1 Jul 442 444¼ 440 443½ +1¼ Sep 437¾ 440¾ 437 439¾ +¾ Dec 443¼ 446 442¼ 444¾ Mar 453½ 456½ 453¼ 456 +¾ May 459½ 461¾ 459 461¾ +½ Jul 463 465½ 463 465¼ +¼ Dec 449¾ 451¼ 449¾ 450½ Est. sales 170,187. Fri.’s sales 304,375 Fri.’s open int 1,354,140, up 3,885 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 350½ 359¼ 349¾ 358¾ +6½ Mar 349¾ 359¾ 349¾ 359¾ +7¾ May 358¾ 360 358¾ 359¾ +6 Est. sales 626. Fri.’s sales 943 Fri.’s open int 3,468 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1000¼ 1000¼ 1000 1000 +10¾ Nov 1002¼ 1020¼ 1001¾ 1018 +13 Jan 1020 1038 1019¼ 1035¼ +12¾ Mar 1034¼ 1052¼ 1033½ 1049 +12½ May 1047¼ 1065 1047¼ 1062¼ +12¼ Jul 1056¼ 1074½ 1056¼ 1071¾ +12½ Aug 1055½ 1073½ 1055½ 1071¼ +12¼ Sep 1045½ 1060½ 1045½ 1058¾ +10 Nov 1049¼ 1064½ 1047½ 1062½ +11¾ Jan 1072¼ 1075½ 1072¼ 1072½ +10½ May 1080¼ 1080¼ 1079½ 1079½ +9¾ Est. sales 143,448. Fri.’s sales 229,572 Fri.’s open int 830,887, up 4,720

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.