Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 9, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 565½ 569 560½ 567¼
Mar 584½ 588¼ 580¼ 586½
May 596 599½ 591¾ 597¾ ¼
Jul 598¾ 604¾ 597½ 603¼
Sep 610¼ 615¾ 609¼ 614¼ ¾
Dec 626½ 631¾ 625½ 629¾ —1
Mar 638¼ 642 638¼ 642
Est. sales 56,276. Fri.’s sales 92,687
Fri.’s open int 363,541
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 383¾ 385¼ 381 384¼
Dec 405½ 407¾ 403¼ 407¼ +1
Mar 423¾ 426¼ 422 425¾ +1¼
May 435 437¼ 433¼ 436½ +1
Jul 442 444¼ 440 443½ +1¼
Sep 437¾ 440¾ 437 439¾
Dec 443¼ 446 442¼ 444¾
Mar 453½ 456½ 453¼ 456
May 459½ 461¾ 459 461¾
Jul 463 465½ 463 465¼
Dec 449¾ 451¼ 449¾ 450½
Est. sales 170,187. Fri.’s sales 304,375
Fri.’s open int 1,354,140, up 3,885
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 350½ 359¼ 349¾ 358¾ +6½
Mar 349¾ 359¾ 349¾ 359¾ +7¾
May 358¾ 360 358¾ 359¾ +6
Est. sales 626. Fri.’s sales 943
Fri.’s open int 3,468
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1000¼ 1000¼ 1000 1000 +10¾
Nov 1002¼ 1020¼ 1001¾ 1018 +13
Jan 1020 1038 1019¼ 1035¼ +12¾
Mar 1034¼ 1052¼ 1033½ 1049 +12½
May 1047¼ 1065 1047¼ 1062¼ +12¼
Jul 1056¼ 1074½ 1056¼ 1071¾ +12½
Aug 1055½ 1073½ 1055½ 1071¼ +12¼
Sep 1045½ 1060½ 1045½ 1058¾ +10
Nov 1049¼ 1064½ 1047½ 1062½ +11¾
Jan 1072¼ 1075½ 1072¼ 1072½ +10½
May 1080¼ 1080¼ 1079½ 1079½ +9¾
Est. sales 143,448. Fri.’s sales 229,572
Fri.’s open int 830,887, up 4,720

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

