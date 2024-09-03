PagerDuty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115.5 million to $117.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 72 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $463 million to $467 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.