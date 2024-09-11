Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported profit of $40.6 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported profit of $40.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.77 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $419.9 million in the period.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion.

