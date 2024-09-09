Oracle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.93…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $13.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORCL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.