CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 575¾ 577¼ 566½ 567½ —8¼ Mar 595 596¾ 586 587¼ —8 May 606 607¾ 597½ 598¼ —8¼ Jul 612¼ 612¼ 603¾ 604¾ —7½ Sep 622½ 622½ 615½ 616½ —6¾ Dec 638¼ 638¼ 631½ 632½ —6 Mar 642 644 642 643½ —5¾ Est. sales 35,454. Wed.’s sales 68,924 Wed.’s open int 353,536, up 2,493 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 412¼ 413 406 406 —6¾ Mar 430½ 431 424¾ 424¾ —6 May 441 441¾ 435½ 435½ —6 Jul 447 448 442¼ 442¼ —5½ Sep 444 444 440¼ 440¼ —4 Dec 449 449½ 446 446¼ —3½ Mar 459½ 459½ 456¾ 456¾ —3¾ May 466¼ 466¼ 464½ 465½ —1¼ Jul 470¼ 470¼ 469 469 —1½ Dec 453¼ 454 452½ 452½ —2¾ Dec 450 450 449 449½ Est. sales 137,247. Wed.’s sales 199,164 Wed.’s open int 1,438,254, up 16,347 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 356¾ 366¼ 356¾ 363¾ +8½ Mar 355½ 364½ 355½ 363½ +9¾ Est. sales 213. Wed.’s sales 546 Wed.’s open int 3,410, up 47 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1015 1018¼ 1006¾ 1012¾ —1¼ Jan 1032½ 1036½ 1025 1030¾ —1¼ Mar 1046 1050 1039 1044¾ —1 May 1060¼ 1064¼ 1053½ 1059 — ¾ Jul 1070¾ 1074½ 1063½ 1069½ — ¾ Aug 1071¼ 1074¾ 1064 1070½ +¼ Sep 1061½ 1065½ 1056½ 1062¾ +1¾ Nov 1063½ 1067¾ 1057¾ 1063½ Jan 1074½ 1078 1073¼ 1078 +3½ Est. sales 89,732. Wed.’s sales 215,388 Wed.’s open int 847,667, up 1,664 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 41.02 41.82 40.69 41.71 +.72 Dec 40.31 41.12 40.01 41.01 +.70 Jan 40.40 41.12 40.11 41.01 +.62 Mar 40.60 41.27 40.33 41.16 +.56 May 40.85 41.52 40.63 41.44 +.55 Jul 41.10 41.69 40.85 41.59 +.49 Aug 41.10 41.68 40.85 41.59 +.49 Sep 41.20 41.40 41.09 41.38 +.34 Oct 41.30 41.33 41.02 41.33 +.46 Dec 40.94 41.38 40.89 41.36 +.44 Jan 41.00 41.00 41.00 41.00 +.04 Mar 41.10 41.10 41.10 41.10 +.03 Jul 41.63 41.63 41.63 41.63 +.38 Est. sales 68,489. Wed.’s sales 117,585 Wed.’s open int 552,947 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 318.00 321.80 316.90 319.10 +1.20 Dec 321.40 323.80 319.60 321.20 —.20 Jan 323.50 325.10 321.10 322.40 —.90 Mar 326.50 327.80 324.10 325.00 —1.40 May 329.30 330.50 326.90 327.70 —1.60 Jul 332.90 333.70 330.10 330.90 —1.70 Aug 334.40 334.40 331.10 331.40 —1.90 Sep 334.60 334.60 331.40 331.50 —2.00 Oct 330.80 332.90 330.80 330.80 —2.00 Dec 335.50 336.20 333.00 333.00 —2.20 Jan 336.10 336.10 335.70 336.00 Mar 334.10 336.20 334.10 336.20 Est. sales 79,163. Wed.’s sales 117,160 Wed.’s open int 523,210, up 1,704

