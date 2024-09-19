CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|575¾
|577¼
|566½
|567½
|—8¼
|Mar
|595
|596¾
|586
|587¼
|—8
|May
|606
|607¾
|597½
|598¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|612¼
|612¼
|603¾
|604¾
|—7½
|Sep
|622½
|622½
|615½
|616½
|—6¾
|Dec
|638¼
|638¼
|631½
|632½
|—6
|Mar
|642
|644
|642
|643½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 35,454.
|Wed.’s sales 68,924
|Wed.’s open int 353,536,
|up 2,493
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|412¼
|413
|406
|406
|—6¾
|Mar
|430½
|431
|424¾
|424¾
|—6
|May
|441
|441¾
|435½
|435½
|—6
|Jul
|447
|448
|442¼
|442¼
|—5½
|Sep
|444
|444
|440¼
|440¼
|—4
|Dec
|449
|449½
|446
|446¼
|—3½
|Mar
|459½
|459½
|456¾
|456¾
|—3¾
|May
|466¼
|466¼
|464½
|465½
|—1¼
|Jul
|470¼
|470¼
|469
|469
|—1½
|Dec
|453¼
|454
|452½
|452½
|—2¾
|Dec
|450
|450
|449
|449½
|Est. sales 137,247.
|Wed.’s sales 199,164
|Wed.’s open int 1,438,254,
|up 16,347
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|356¾
|366¼
|356¾
|363¾
|+8½
|Mar
|355½
|364½
|355½
|363½
|+9¾
|Est. sales 213.
|Wed.’s sales 546
|Wed.’s open int 3,410,
|up 47
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1015
|1018¼
|1006¾
|1012¾
|—1¼
|Jan
|1032½
|1036½
|1025
|1030¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|1046
|1050
|1039
|1044¾
|—1
|May
|1060¼
|1064¼
|1053½
|1059
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1070¾
|1074½
|1063½
|1069½
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1071¼
|1074¾
|1064
|1070½
|+¼
|Sep
|1061½
|1065½
|1056½
|1062¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|1063½
|1067¾
|1057¾
|1063½
|Jan
|1074½
|1078
|1073¼
|1078
|+3½
|Est. sales 89,732.
|Wed.’s sales 215,388
|Wed.’s open int 847,667,
|up 1,664
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|41.02
|41.82
|40.69
|41.71
|+.72
|Dec
|40.31
|41.12
|40.01
|41.01
|+.70
|Jan
|40.40
|41.12
|40.11
|41.01
|+.62
|Mar
|40.60
|41.27
|40.33
|41.16
|+.56
|May
|40.85
|41.52
|40.63
|41.44
|+.55
|Jul
|41.10
|41.69
|40.85
|41.59
|+.49
|Aug
|41.10
|41.68
|40.85
|41.59
|+.49
|Sep
|41.20
|41.40
|41.09
|41.38
|+.34
|Oct
|41.30
|41.33
|41.02
|41.33
|+.46
|Dec
|40.94
|41.38
|40.89
|41.36
|+.44
|Jan
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|+.04
|Mar
|41.10
|41.10
|41.10
|41.10
|+.03
|Jul
|41.63
|41.63
|41.63
|41.63
|+.38
|Est. sales 68,489.
|Wed.’s sales 117,585
|Wed.’s open int 552,947
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|318.00
|321.80
|316.90
|319.10
|+1.20
|Dec
|321.40
|323.80
|319.60
|321.20
|—.20
|Jan
|323.50
|325.10
|321.10
|322.40
|—.90
|Mar
|326.50
|327.80
|324.10
|325.00
|—1.40
|May
|329.30
|330.50
|326.90
|327.70
|—1.60
|Jul
|332.90
|333.70
|330.10
|330.90
|—1.70
|Aug
|334.40
|334.40
|331.10
|331.40
|—1.90
|Sep
|334.60
|334.60
|331.40
|331.50
|—2.00
|Oct
|330.80
|332.90
|330.80
|330.80
|—2.00
|Dec
|335.50
|336.20
|333.00
|333.00
|—2.20
|Jan
|336.10
|336.10
|335.70
|336.00
|Mar
|334.10
|336.20
|334.10
|336.20
|Est. sales 79,163.
|Wed.’s sales 117,160
|Wed.’s open int 523,210,
|up 1,704
