MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $861.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $990 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MillerKnoll expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 per share.

