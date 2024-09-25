Micron: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $887…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $887 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $7.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $778 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.66 to $1.82.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.5 billion to $8.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

