Matrix Service: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $728.2 million.

Matrix Service expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.