Lovesac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period.

Lovesac expects full-year earnings to be $1.01 to $1.26 per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $735 million.

